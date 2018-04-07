Aussies in Action on April 8

Australians in action on Sunday, April 8:
Athletics - Race Walks (Currumbin Beachfront)
07:00 - Dane Bird-Smith, Rhydian Cowley, Michael Hosking: men's 20km race walk final.
09:15 - Jemima Montag, Beki Smith, Claire Tallent: women's 20km race walk final.
Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)
14:00 - Huw Peacock, Jack Dalton, Matty Denny: men's hammer throw final.
14:23 - Melissa Breen: women's 100m round 1 heat 4 (semi-finals from 17:12).
15:18 - Kailyn Joseph, Erin Cleaver, Taylor Doyle: women's T38 long jump final.
15:21 - Josh Clarke: men's 100m round 1 heat 7 (semi-finals from 17:35).
15:27 - Rohan Browning: men's 100m round 1 heat 8 (semi-finals from 17:35).
15:33 - Trae Williams: men's 100m round 1 heat 9 (semi-finals from 17:35).
16:15 - Steven Solomon: men's 400m round 1 heat 5.
16:35 - Damien Birkinhead: men's shot put qualifying round group B.
16:40 - Stewart McSweyn, Morgan McDonald, David McNeill: men's 5000m final.
Basketball (Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre)
18:30 - Australia v Canada: women's preliminary pool A.
Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)
12:30 - Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Saint Kitts & Nevis: men's preliminary pool A.
21:30 - Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Scotland: women's preliminary pool A.
Boxing (Oxenford Studios)
12:47 - Kaye Scott: women's 69kg quarter-final 2.
14:02 - Campbell Somerville: men's 75kg round of 16.
20:02 - Liam Wilson: men's 64kg round of 16.
Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)
17:32 - Kaarle McCullouch, Stephanie Morton: women's keirin first round heats (repechages from 18:37, second round heats from 20:05, finals from 20:39).
17:47 & 18:12 - Cameron Meyer, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard: men's 40km points race qualifying heats (finals at 21:01).
18:47 - Matt Glaetzer, Nicholas Yallouris, Patrick Constable: men's 1000m time trial.
20:24 - Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure, Ashlee Ankudinoff: women's 10km scratch race final.
Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
15:27 - Georgia Godwin, Emily Whitehead: women's vault final.
15:37 - Michael Tone, Christopher Remkes: men's pommel horse final.
16:46 - Georgia Godwin, Georgia Rose-Brown: women's uneven bars final.
Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)
21:30 - Australia v Scotland: men's preliminary pool A.
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
09:00 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v Wales: mixed B2/B3 pairs section A, round 4, match 3.
09:01 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Canada: men's triples semi-final B (gold and bronze medal matches (12:30).
09:01 - Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Canada: women's fours semi-final A.
17:30 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v Wales: open B6/B7/B8 triples section A, round 4, match 2.
Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
20:32 - Australia v South Africa: pool A preliminary.
Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)
09:00 - Elena Galiabovitch, Lalita Yauhleuskaya: women's 10m air pistol qualification (final at 12:00).
09:00 - Aislin Jones, Laura Coles: women's skeet qualification (final at 15:45).
09:30 - Paul Adams, James Bolding: men's skeet qualification day 1.
10:30 - Alex Hoberg, Dane Sampson: men's 10m air rifle qualification (final at 13:30).
Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
10:31 - Kaylee McKeown, Hayley Baker: women's 200m backstroke heat 1 (final at 19:37).
10:39 - Emily Seebohm: women's 200m backstroke heat 3 (final at 19:37).
10:50 - James McKechnie: men's 50m breastroke heat 3 (semi-finals from 20:19).
10:52 - Liam Hunter: men's 50m breastroke heat 4 (semi-finals from 20:19).
10:54 - Jake Packard: men's 50m breastroke heat 5 (semi-finals from 20:19).
11:05 - Bronte Campbell, Shayna Jack: women's 100m freestyle heat 4 (semi-finals from 19:59).
11:08 - Cate Campbell: women's 100m freestyle heat 5 (semi-finals from 19:59).
11:12 - Jesse Aungles, Blake Cochrane, Rohan Bright: men's SM8 200m individual medley heat 1 (final at 20:29).
11:19 - Lakeisha Patterson, Ellie Cole, Emily Beecroft: women's S9 100m freestyle heat 1 (final at 20:36).
11:25 - Meg Bailey, Blair Evans: women's 200m individual medley heat 1 (final at 21:24).
11:29 - Taylor McKeown: women's 200m individual medley heat 2 (final at 21:24).
11:40 - Grant Irvine: men's 100m butterfly heat 3 (semi-finals from 20:53).
11:42 - David Morgan: men's 100m butterfly heat 4 (semi-finals from 20:53).
11:50 - Leiston Pickett, Jessica Hansen: women's 100m breastroke heat 2 (semi-finals from 21:03).
11:52 - Georgia Bohl: women's 100m breastroke heat 3 (semi-finals from 21:03).
12:00 - Jessica Ashwood: women's 800m freestyle heat 1.
12:11 - Kiah Melverton, Ariarne Titmus: women's 800m freestyle heat 2.
19:43 - Cameron McEvoy, Kyle Chalmers, Jack Cartwright: men's 100m freestyle final.
21:31 - Mitch Larkin, Benjamin Treffers, Zac Incerti: men's 50m backstroke final.
21:36 - Cate Campbell, Madeline Groves, Holly Barratt: women's 50m butterfly final.
22:01 - Australia: men's 4x200m freestyle relay final.
Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)
09:30 - Australia v Singapore: women's team semi-final (gold and bronze medal matches from 16:00).
Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
09:30 - Pip Malone: women's 69kg final.
14:00 - Simplice Ribouem: men's 94kg final.
18:30 - Stephanie Davies: women's 75kg final.