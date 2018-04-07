McKeon pulls out of 4x200m relay

A long-running shoulder injury battle has finally caught up with dual Olympian Dave McKeon, forcing him to pull out of Australia's 4x200m freestyle relay squad at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

A member of Australia's 2014 Glasgow gold medal winning team, McKeon revealed on social media he would not feature in their title defence in a major blow ahead of Sunday's final.

"It has been an incredible experience swimming in front of the @gc2018 crowd," McKeon tweeted on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, I have chosen to sit out of contention for the 4x200 freestyle relay due to ongoing issues with my shoulder.

"But I'll be in the stands cheering on the boys and the rest of my teammates."

The 4x200m team still features Olympic champions Kyle Chalmers and Mack Horton but veteran McKeon's withdrawal is a genuine setback for the Australians who have claimed the last two Games relay titles.

The brother of Australian swimming's golden girl Emma McKeon revealed at the start of the Gold Coast Games he'd been secretly battling injury since November.

The 25-year-old said he had been told by a physio he had the shoulders of a 50-year-old bricklayer.

"I am just happy to be here," McKeon told AAP.

"I don't like making excuses for myself so I haven't said anything about it."

A 400m silver medallist at 2014 Glasgow, he required cortisone injections just to get through the 400m freestyle final on Thursday.

He finished sixth.

McKeon admitted surgery was a post-Games possibility and hoped it would not force him out of the sport after six years on the national team.

"I still believe I still have so much to give," he said.