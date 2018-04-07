Life may not be a beach at 2022 Comm Games

Beach volleyball has made a bright start as a Commonwealth Sport but can the sun keep shining on it in the middle of England in four years' time?

The beach volleyball competition has been one of the hits so far in the Gold Coast Games, with strong ticket sales and big crowds at the beachfront Coolangatta stadium.

It's a great start for the sport in the Commonwealth Games after being in the Olympics since Sydney 2000.

And while the golden sands and sun-soaked waves of the Gold Coast are a perfect backdrop for the sport, doubts remain over its appeal for the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

England's second city and bikini-clad athletes on golden sand don't seem a natural fit.

Olympic beach volleyball gold medallist Natalie Cook says being away from the beach doesn't mean there's no place for the sport however.

"I've played in the past in Switzerland in the Swiss Alps in a ski resort. I've played in Norway on the side of a harbour in four degrees," Cook said.

"You really don't need a beach per se. It's sand. Let's build an intimate stadium in Birmingham ... people will come to Birmingham looking for the beach, and you'll just say 'well it's just here for 2022'."

England has shown in the past it can host beach volleyball events away from the seaside with the London Olympics transforming Horse Guards Parade into a memorable location in 2012.

Cook said she'd been thrilled to see beach volleyball debut on the Gold Coast and encouraged English organisers to keep it on the program in 2022.

"The British teams are very good. They will have a chance here as well," Cook said.

"A home Games lifts athletes ... if we want to see medals for the UK in beach volleyball, you've got to take the Gold Coast sand home with you."