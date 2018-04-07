Is this Australia's most courageous Comm Games athlete?

Only 10 days after having her gangrenous appendix removed, Australian steeplechaser Victoria Mitchell has arrived at the athletes village and looks set to compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Mitchell, 36, underwent surgery to have her appendix removed on March 28, three days after complaining of a "pain in the guts".

It proved to be much more serious than that.

The Australian was forced to spend three days in hospital after her appendix was found to have been gangrenous.

But such have been Mitchell's recuperative powers that she now looks likely to join countrywoman Genevieve LaCaze on the startline for the steeplechase final at Carrara Stadium on April 11.

"Barring any mishaps from this point on (she) will compete as planned next week," confirmed athletics team spokesman Chris Abbott.

Mitchell is a multiple national champion who finished fourth and ninth respectively in the steeplechase at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Mitchell isn't the only Australian putting in a courageous effort on the Gold Coast.

Francois Etoundi won bronze in the 77kg weightlifting despite competing with a bicep held together only by strapping.

Two months ago he tore the muscle, which dropped down to his elbow a week before Saturday's competition.

He was mostly proud to lift a combined total of 305kg, if a bit disappointed not to claim the gold he was certain would have been his but for the injury.

Ordered to rest by his doctor, it was some wonder the flamboyant 33-year-old snatched a best of 136kg and even managed a triumphant backflip.

It was during his second clean-and-jerk attempt Etoundi, sitting third behind India's eventual gold medallist Satish Sivalingam (317kg) and England's Jack Oliver (312kg), felt another tear and failed at 168kg.

He upped the weight anyway and with a grimace, hoisted 169kg before collapsing to the platform clutching his shoulder as officials rushed to shield the audience.

By the time his bronze was confirmed, Etoundi's arm was strapped with ice and strung up in a sling ready for surgery -- not that this presenter seemed to care.