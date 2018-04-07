Australia eliminated from team badminton

Australia has been knocked out of the Commonwealth Games mixed team badminton event.

Five of the 10-player squad too on Singapore in the knockout stage on Saturday morning but the Glasgow 2014 bronze medal-winning side proved too strong, winning 3-0 in the best-of-five meeting.

After a two-day break, men's singles player Anthony Joe will be the first Australian to return to the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre court on April 10, followed by Wendy Chen in the women's singles and then four competitors in the men's doubles round of 32.