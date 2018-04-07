England squash Aussie hearts at Games

England have crushed Australia's hopes in the squash singles after knocking out the host nation's final two prospects in the Commonwealth Games quarter-finals.

Australia's Donna Urquhart is out of the medals in the squash singles.

After female No.1 Donna Urquhart's medal dreams were dashed on Saturday, Cameron Pilley blew a 2-1 lead in a five-game marathon loss.

Pilley appeared set to give a packed Oxenford Studios crowd what they wanted when he took a 2-1 lead against former world No.1 James Willstrop.

But he faded in the last two games and Willstrop prevailed 7-11 12-10 7-11 11-6 11-6 in 87 minutes.

Pilley's exit came not long after cousin Urquhart was overpowered by Sarah-Jane Perry.

A devastated Urquhart fought back from 1-0 down against the Englishwoman but failed to keep pace in the pivotal third game before eventually falling 11-5 7-11 11-2 11-5.

"I was trying so hard out there. Maybe I wanted it so badly that I didn't let myself play my game fully whereas she was maybe that little bit more relaxed and really going for her shots," Urquhart said.

Both Australians will now turn attention to next week's mixed and women's doubles, however Pilley said it would take time for him to comprehend the defeat.

"I will probably sulk for a couple of days then get my mind back on track and get on court with my doubles partners, and try and hone our combinations and patterns," he said.