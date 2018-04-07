Wilson wins men's gymnastics gold

English gymnast Nile Wilson has claimed his second gold medal of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, edging out teammate James Hall in a scintillating men's all-around final.

The England pair had gone into the final rotation with just 0.025 points between them and Marios Georgiou of Cyprus also matching Wilson's score.

All three nailed their conclusive high bar routines on Saturday but it was Olympic bronze medallist Wilson who came out on top with his score of 15.1 good enough to eclipse his rivals.

"That was one of the most incredible experiences I've ever had," said Wilson, who had a combined score of 84.950.

"It was a battle on the high bar. You can't write it, to finish the way like it did. That was one of the best high bars I have put together.

"There were some tears from my dad. He pointed at me and said 'you're gifted boy' and that got me. My family are the reason I do what I do."

Australian Michael Mercieca was fifth with 81.350 and countryman Michael Tone was eighth.