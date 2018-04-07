Hemsworth attends Commonwealth Games

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games got some Hollywood glamour on Saturday with Chris Hemsworth taking in the action.

The Australian actor, who has a home at nearby Byron Bay on the NSW north coast, watched some of the gymnastics on Saturday morning before heading to the aquatic centre to attend the swimming with his young daughter India Rose.

Speculation has been rife that Hemsworth or Gold Coast product Margot Robbie would attend the Games, adding some celebrity glitz to the event.

Hemsworth's visit comes after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla attended the opening ceremony and took in events on Thursday.

A Tourism Australia ambassador, Hemsworth was in the news before the Games recording a message of support for a Canadian weightlifter en route to the event.

Weightlifter Boady Santavy, flying to Brisbane to compete in next week's Commonwealth Games, recorded the video with Hemsworth, who he labelled his favourite actor.