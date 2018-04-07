McCulloch, Welsford add to track haul

Kaarle McCulloch finally arrived as an individual Commonwealth Games gold medallist while Sam Welsford's timing was perfect in a day of drama for Australia at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

Welsford finished a bitter-sweet day with a come-from-the-clouds victory in the scratch race after sprint world champion and hot favourite Matt Glaetzer suffered one of the biggest shock losses of the Games.

In between McCulloch grabbed a gold medal all by herself after upsetting great mate and rival Stephanie Morton in the 500m time trial.

The 30-year-old clocked 33.583 seconds to beat Morton's previous best time by 0.036 seconds in the event the retired Anna Meares had won at the past three Games.

McCulloch had earlier partnered with Morton to win team sprint gold on Thursday and in 2010 finished runner-up to Meares in the time trial.

On Friday night she managed bronze in the sprint, beaten by Morton in the semi-final.

But the NSW cyclist finally had her moment at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome on Saturday, embraced by Morton in the middle of the track as the last rider failed to eclipse either of their times.

"I was nervous as soon as I woke up and she was like, 'Kaarle, this is your event, go out there and smash it'," McCulloch said.

"We are pushing each other every day in training so that when we get to the Olympics, we want to race each other for the gold medal.

"We're dead serious about that."

It's the second straight time trial silver for Morton, who finished behind Meares at Glasgow 2014, which McCulloch missed due to injury.

Welsford made it two Australian golds at the track in the final event of the night in an incredible scratch race finish.

The 22-year-old had the crowd in raptures when he mowed down Englishman Ethan Hayter, who had led by more than half a lap, on the final loop of the 60-lap scratch race.

It gave the West Australian a second gold after he helped the team pursuit break the world record on Thursday.

"I'm still in disbelief at that ... that was the hardest I've ever pedalled, I think," he said.

"It's a dream come true; I never thought I'd be able to get a dual gold medal at a home Games."

Australia had another medal winner in Jacob Schmid, who beat the man who toppled Glaetzer earlier in the day to claim bronze.

Schmid was too good for Malaysia's Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, who shocked Glaetzer in the round of 16 in one of the biggest boilovers of the Gold Coast Games so far.

Earlier, Tasmanian Amy Cure led the 100-lap points race after 40 laps before Welsh star Elinor Barker stole a lap to take the lead and not look back, while para-cyclist Brad Henderson claimed bronze in the tandem sprint.