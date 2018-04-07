Cate Campbell's golden goosebumps

Cate Campbell couldn't contain tears of joy while adding yet another Commonwealth Games gold medal to her burgeoning collection.

The Australian swim star triumphed in the 50m freestyle on Saturday night as the host nation snared seven more medals at the pool - three gold, four silver and two bronze.

The swim team dubbed the Dolphins now has 11 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze at the Gold Coast Games.

Campbell, the women's 4x200 freestyle relay team and para-swimmer Tim Disken basked in golden glory on Saturday night.

Relay team member Emma McKeon now has three golds on the Gold Coast, while Campbell grapples with the raw emotion of her comeback to elite swimming after taking a year off following the 2016 Olympics.

Campbell had goosebumps on the blocks and then wept while holding the fifth Commonwealth gold medal of a storied career.

"I didn't expect to get so teary," she said.

"A lot of people have supported me over the last year and a half and to be able to stand there on the podium and have the whole crowd sing the national anthem with me was pretty special.

"You expect people to love you when you are doing well.

"I think where it really counted was through last year and after 2016 where I really felt the love from people - that's what probably got me so emotional tonight."

Campbell's younger sister Bronte snared silver in a dead-heat and admitted awe at her sibling's ability to "just keep smashing down barriers for herself".

"You always want to see someone improve but when you care about that person it makes it more special," Bronte Campbell said.

Campbell's compatriots David Morgan (200m butterfly) and Emily Seebohm (100m backstroke) also secured Saturday night silvers.

Seebohm went within a fingernail of upsetting Canada's world record holder Kylie Masse, who won by just 0.03 seconds.

"I put together the best race I could ... to actually finish so close together is pretty incredible," Seebohm said.

Para-swimmer Disken's 100m SB8 breaststroke gold came in an Australian medal trifecta with Tim Hodge (silver) and Blake Cochrane (bronze).

Another Australian para-swimmer, Katherine Downie, took bronze in the SM10 200m individual relay.

And Australian 100m freestylers Cameron McEvoy, Kyle Chalmers and Jack Cartwright were among the fastest-five qualifiers for Sunday's medal race.

Cate Campbell will also bid for another gold on Sunday in the 50m butterfly - she was second-quickest qualifier behind teammate Madeline Groves with another Australian, Holly Barratt, third-fastest.