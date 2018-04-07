Lewis grabs 400m IM chance, shock gold

By rights, Australia's Clyde Lewis shouldn't have even featured in the 400m individual medley at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, let alone in the final.

He didn't contest the event at last month's selection trials.

Lewis - a 200m IM specialist - even claimed he "had no idea" how to race it.

No wonder the 20-year-old couldn't believe he had claimed 400m IM gold at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on Friday night.

National champion Mitch Larkin gifted training partner Lewis a last minute 400 IM berth days before the Games after opting to pull out and concentrate on his pet backstroke events on the Gold Coast.

It appeared to have been the right choice after Larkin claimed his first 100m backstroke Games title ahead of rookie Brad Woodward in an Australian one-two finish.

Yet Larkin admitted he wondered what might have been after watching Lewis embrace his chance and claim a stirring medley win.

"Yeah, it's tough. Hindsight is a wonderful thing," said ex-100m and 200m world backstroke champion Larkin over his 400m IM call.

"But it's pretty awesome he won.

"And after handing it (spot) to him ... he did say he was going to leave everything in the pool."

Lewis certainly did that.

An ashen-faced Lewis was too exhausted to initially speak to the media and almost collapsed pool-side.

There were fears Lewis may have to be propped up on the medal dais "Weekend at Bernie's" style he was so fatigued.

But he recovered in time to reveal he would buy Larkin a beer for his 400m IM chance.

"Absolutely. Mitch is a legend," Lewis laughed.

"I have no idea how to swim the 400m IM but when I got the call up there was no hesitation.

"Now I have never felt such elation, well, now that I don't have to be wheeled out in a wheelchair.

"I just fell apart when I got out (of the pool), better than in the pool."

On a night in which Australia claimed a remarkable six gold, national head coach Jacco Verhaeren reckoned Lewis' stirring win stood out.

"That was true Aussie pride, I would say," he said of Lewis' surprise win.