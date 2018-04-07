Campbell, McCulloch strike more gold

Cate Campbell's goosebumps and Kaarle McCulloch's burning desire helped deliver more gold for a rampant Australia at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Campbell's revival continues with a Games record swim to claim gold in the 50m freestyle, while McCulloch won her first individual cycling title with a wafer thin win over great friend Steph Morton in the 500m time trial.

They led Australia to six gold medals on Saturday as the host nation pulled well clear on top of the medal table with 20 gold from England on 14.

Both women have emphatically returned from crushing disappointment at the 2016 Rio Olympics where Campbell suffered the self-described "biggest choke in history" and McCulloch struggled after missing out in Brazil.

"Sitting in the crowd in Rio and I thought to myself I've got this burning desire in my stomach," McCulloch said after clocking 33.583 seconds to beat Morton by 0.036 seconds at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

That desire was fuelled even further by some motivation from Meares who won the time trial at the past three Games after her sister Kerrie took the inaugural title in Manchester in 2002.

"Anna Meares pulled me aside yesterday she said only Meares girls have won this title, I want a McCulloch to win," McCulloch said.

"I feel like I've done it justice. I got into this sport because of her. To take that title tonight on her track is a dream come true."

Campbell also lived out a dream when she collected her fifth Commonwealth gold medal which could grow to eight before the Games are over with her pet event, the 100m freestyle, the 50m butterfly and 4x100m medley relay to come.

Two days after leading Australia's 4x100m freestyle team to a world record, Campbell's time on Saturday of 23.78 seconds would have won gold in Rio.

"It is honestly a dream come true," Campbell told the Seven Network.

"I had goosebumps when the crowd started shouting Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oi, oi, oi, just before the start - this is goosebumps stuff."

Australia's world champion mixed relay triathletes got day three off to a golden start with an emphatic win over England, while the women's 4x200m freestyle swimmers, cyclist Sam Welsford in the 15km scratch race and para swimmer Tim Disken all won gold.

After a tight first two legs in the frenetic super sprint triathlon, Ashleigh Gentle pulled away in the third to hand over for Jake Birtwhistle who extended the lead over England's dual Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee in the final leg.

But Australia's sprint cycling world champion Matthew Glaetzer suffered a massive shock after committing a fundamental tactical error, knocked out by Malaysian 16th fastest qualifier Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

"I tried to get through with minimum effort and that cost me on that one," Glaetzer said.

After winning the sprint world title last month, Glaetzer qualified fastest in the morning with a Commonwealth record but took the slowest qualifier for granted in the sudden death first round race.

"I just made a mistake and I'm gutted for it," Glaetzer said.