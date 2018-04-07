Police won't pursue absent Games official

Queensland police are unlikely to pursue extradition against a Mauritius Commonwealth Games official charged with sexual assault.

The 52-year-old official flew out of Australia on Friday night, hours after being charged by police.

The man has a court date on the Gold Coast on April 17 but police say if he doesn't appear, it's not expected the matter will be pursued further.

"It's not the type of offence that we would prevent people travelling on," Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

"(It's) unlikely that we would consider extradition for this type of offence."

It's alleged the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, assaulted a 26-year-old woman in the athletes' village on March 29.

The official left the village in the wake of the allegations and had been residing in a hotel on the Gold Coast.