Opals crush Mozambique in shiny start

Australia's women's basketballers barely got out of first gear in thrashing Mozambique 113-53 in their opening game at the Commonwealth Games.

Mozambique had no answer to Opals centre Liz Cambage, who led all scorers with with 24 points.

Every Opals player got on the scoresheet against the African nation which only managed to make 12 shots from the field during the entire game.

The Opals more than doubled Mozambique's scoring output in each of the first three quarters.

"I thought our defence, for the most part, was very good," Opals coach Sandy Brondello said.

"I thought we ran the floor very well. We're making shots which makes us hard to guard.

"We've got Liz inside, we've got players who put the ball in the hole."

It took Cambage all of six seconds to make her mark with the game's first basket.

From there it was a procession as Brondello gave her bench a healthy run.

No player played less that 15 minutes, while none was on court for more than 19 minutes.

Cambage's game-high came off just 12 shots from the field, with Belinda Snell (15 points) and Jenna O'Hea, who was a perfect four from four from long range, adding 14 points.