Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal

Australia has won the men's 4x100m freestyle relay gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Australian team of Cameron McEvoy, James Magnussen, Jack Cartwright and Kyle Chalmers cruised to victory in Friday night's final.

CYCLING QUEEN: Aussie track star Morton doubles golden haul

KING KYLE: Olympic champ Chalmers beats Horton for 200m gold

AS IT HAPPENED: How another night of golds for Australia unfolded

The quartet finished about two and a half seconds ahead of silver medallists England with Scotland taking the bronze medal.

The Australians trailed the Scots after McEvoy's first leg, but Magnussen then took a lead that was never threatened.

The 19-year-old Cartwright, swimming the third leg, clocked the fastest split of the Australians - 47.71 seconds.

Chalmers, who earlier on Friday night won the individual 200m freestyle, then ensured victory with a strong last leg.