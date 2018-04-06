McKeon wins 100m butterfly Games gold

Emma McKeon has won 100m butterfly gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in an Australian medal trifecta.

McKeon's teammate Madeline Groves claimed silver with another Australian, Brianna Throssell, taking the bronze in Friday night's final.

McKeon remains on target to collect six medals at the Games after backing up from Australia's world record breaking 4x100m freestyle relay gold, plus 200m freestyle bronze, on Thursday night.

McKeon has again taken on an epic program, contesting five events on Thursday's opening night.

It appeared to catch up with her when she was relegated to a surprise 200m freestyle bronze, with Australia's teen sensation Ariarne Titmus nabbing silver.

But she later backed up to feature in Australia's world record breaking 4x100m freestyle relay win.