Morton doubles golden tally on the track

Stephanie Morton has won her second Commonwealth Games gold medal in two days, breezing by New Zealand's Natasha Hansen to defend her sprint title with ease in Brisbane.

Morton set a personal best to qualify fastest in the morning's flying 200m and was then untroubled in four knock-out stages on the way to another sprint crown at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome.

She made no mistake of victory, riding well clear of Hansen on the final turn before celebrating a third career Commonwealth championship.

The 27-year-old received her medal from Meares, who she beat in Glasgow four years ago.

But she could finish the meet holding two more gold medals, with the 500m time trial her next event on Saturday.

"To get the win over her (Meares) and then to be able to back my title up - and on her velodrome and receive my medal from her - it's really special," Morton said.

"I was hungry for it, I wanted to defend my title. I'm so glad I did.

"Honestly, I've already done what I came here to do.

"I've already exceeded all my expectations and goals. Anything that happens from here is just a bonus."

Morton becomes the first Australian to go back-to-back in the event and only the second woman ever to do so, after Canadian Tanya Dubnicoff in 1994 and 1998.

The win - Australia's 100th Commonwealth Games cycling gold - comes hot on the heels of her and Kaarle McCulloch winning the team sprint title on Thursday.

McCulloch was beaten by Morton in the semi-final with the two close friends engaging in some mind games before the start.

"I don't often have a stare-down on the line but I think semi-final at the Comm Games warrants a bit of 'hang on, I'm ready for this too, you know'," Morton said.

McCullouch, who lifted in the bronze medal ride to topple Canada's Lauriane Genest, said she could see in Morton's eyes how much she wanted it.

"I thought I might have been able to contend against her a little bit, but I've seen how focused she was today," she said.

"I'm happy to be her teammate, I'm happy she's on my team in the team sprint, not so happy I have to race against her."