Update

Australian para-swimmer Timothy Disken has won gold in the men's S9 100m freestyle at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Compatriot Brenden Hall took the bronze medal in Friday night's final with another Australian, Tim Hodge, coming fourth.

Disken, a 21-year-old from Melbourne who started swimming as therapy for cerebral palsy, also won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2016 Paralympics.