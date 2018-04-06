King Kyle beats Horton for 200m freestyle gold

Australian Kyle Chalmers has won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Compatriot Mack Horton took the silver medal in Friday night's final with another Australian, Alexander Graham, finishing sixth.

Chalmers triumphed after adding the 200m freestyle to his pet event, the 100m free - which he won at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The South Australian was sixth at the halfway point in Friday night's medal race before turning for the last 50m in second place.

Chalmers then unleashed his trademark late surge to win by 0.33 seconds from Horton, who was fifth with 50m remaining.

Horton's silver follows his gold medal in the 400m freestyle on Thursday night.