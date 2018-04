Australian swimmer Leiston Pickett has won the women's 50m breaststroke bronze medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Compatriot Jessica Hansen fiished fifth and another Australian, Georgia Bohl, sixth in Friday night's final won by England's Sarah Vasey.

Pickett, a Gold Coast-born 26-year-old, was seeking three consecutive Commonwealth titles in the event after triumphing at the Glasgow Games four years ago and in Delhi in 2010.