News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett
Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett

Commonwealth Games athlete in serious condition with malaria

AFP /

Gold Coast (Australia) (AFP) - A Commonwealth Games athlete is in serious condition at a Gold Coast hospital after being diagnosed with malaria, officials said on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who has not been identified, is under close observation at Gold Coast University Hospital after being admitted on Thursday with the mosquito-borne disease.

"The patient received immediate treatment for malaria on arrival at GCUH," a statement from the organising committee said.

"The patient remains admitted to GCUH in a serious condition and continues to be closely monitored."

The statement added that "there is no locally acquired malaria in mainland Australia".

Back To Top