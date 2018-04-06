Comm Games Night Two: As it Happened

Kyle Chalmers has grabbed Australia's first gold medal on night two in the 200m freestyle, with cycling star Stephanie Morton adding a second to her collection.

The golds flowed thick and fast for Australia with Mitch Larkin and Emma Mckeon, plus the men's 4x100m freestyle relay team adding to the home nation's tally.

Matt Glaetzer also won gold in the cycling as did weightlifter Tia-Clair Toomey on a bumper night for Australia.

Aussie cyclists Rebecca Wiasak and Annette Edmondson kicked things off with silver and bronze (respectively) medals in the women's pursuit.

But it was track cycling star Morton who one again lit up the Anna Meares Velodrome with her second gold of these games - courtesy of victory in the women's sprint.

CYCLING

Women's pursuit: FIRST MEDAL of the night goes to Aussie Annette Edmondson, who downed compatriot Ashlee Ankudinoff in the 3000m individual pursuit final.

Women's pursuit final: Tough luck for Australian Rebecca Wiasak who, just like earlier in the day, was beaten by Scotland's Katie Archibold in a thrilling gold medal race.

Men's Kierin: Aussies Patrick Constable and Matt Glaetzer have both moved straight through to the semi-finals after winning their heats. The third of the home town trio Jacob Shmid is also through after finishing second.

Women's Sprint semi-finals: Gold medallist Stephanie Morton goes one up in the all-Aussie affair with Kaarle McCulloch.

Men's 4000m pursuit bronze: New Zealand's Dylan Kennett does it easy against Australia's Jordan Kerby to claim bronze in the men's 4000m individual pursuit.

Men's 4000m pursuit final: England's Charlie Tanfield spoils Scotland's chance of a sibling double gold as John Archibald (brother of Katie) has to settle for silver.

Women's sprint bronze: Kaarle McCulloch takes down Canadian Lauriane Genest to claim the bronze medal.

Women's sprint final: What a race from Comm Games record holder Stephanie Morton who wins the gold fir Australia in a dominant race against Kiwi Natasha Hansen.

Men's Kierin: Gold for Australian Matt Glaetzer after a superb run in the final, with Welshman Lewis Oliva taking silver and New Zealand's Edward Dawkins the bronze.

SWIMMING

Men's 50m butterfly: As expected, South African powerhouse Chad le Clos motors home to claim gold in 23.37s, with Trinidad's Dylan Carter and another South African Ryan Coetzee rounding out the medals.

Women's 50m breaststroke: What a nailbiter, with England's Sarah Vasey (30.60) claiming gold ahead of Alia Atkinson (30.76) and Australia's Leiston Pickett (30.78) taking the bronze.

Men's 200m freestyle: GOLD and SILVER to Aussie duo Kyle Chalmers (1:45.56) and Mack Horton (1:45:89) respectively! Scotland's Duncan Scott rounding out the places.

Women's S9 100m backstroke: Ellie Cole and Ashleigh McConnell make it another silver and bronze for Australia, with England's Alice Tai grabbing the gold.

Men's S9 100m freestyle: Gold for Aussie Timothy Disken, England's Lewis White second and a bronze medal for another Australian - Brenden Hall.

Men's 400 IM: Aussie Clyde Lewis stormed home to take out another gold for Australia in the pool, beating Mark Szaranek and Lewis Clareburt in the men's 200 individual medley final.

Men's 100m backstroke: Race favourite Mitch Larkin doesn't disappoint - the Aussie winning gold ahead of compatriot Bradley Woodward and Canada's Markus Thormeyer.

Women's 100m butterfly: New Games record (56.78s) and a gold medal to boot for Emma McKeon, with Madeline Groves and Brianna Throssell (silver and bronze) making it an Aussie trifecta in the women's 100m butterfly.

Men's 4x100m relay: The Aussie team (3:12.96) fell just short of setting a new Comm Games record but the gold medal was never in doubt. England second and the bronze to New Zealand.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Women's 58kg: Aussie Tia-Clair Toomey wins the gold medal, snatching the victory away from Canadian Tali Darsigny on her last lift.

BASKETBALL

Men's competition: The Boomers have kicked things off in style with an emphatic 95-55 win over Canada.