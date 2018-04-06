Australia spoils 11yo table tennis prodigy's party

News

Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett

The 11-year-old was part of the Welsh team that came up against the hosts in the quarter-finals after helping her side progress through the earlier stages.

The schoolgirl, the youngest athlete at these Games and thought to be the youngest in the competition's history, partnered with Chloe Thomas to see off Sri Lanka in straight sets in the doubles.

Hursey has been a revelation at the Games. Pic: Getty

But the dream run fo the youngster ended in the third match of the quarter-final against Australia, with Jian Fang Lay andn Miao Miao giving the hosts a straight sets win to take a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five match series.

Miao Miao then backed up her doubles effort to down Charlotte Carey in the fourth match to seal Australia's passage through, with Hursey's match against Melissa Tapper becoming a non-event.

Standing just 1.60 metres (5ft 3in) tall, the Cardiff schoolgirl is known as a tenacious competitor, having already broken records by appearing at last year's European championships.

"She's taking it in her stride really," Welsh coach Stephen Jenkins said.

"She is actually really mature for her age. It's just inside her - she's mentally strong."

With agencies

