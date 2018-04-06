Including para-sport a risk: Games chief

The boss of the Commonwealth Games Federation admits including para-sports on the program has involved "some risk" in relation to the balance of the Gold Coast Games.

2018 is the first time para-sports have been fully integrated into the Commonwealth Games, with medals won by para-athletes counting towards the overall medal table.

Some of the events feature small fields, including the women's blind and visually impaired track cycling which boasted just three competitors.

England's Sophie Thornhill claimed gold in the only medal on offer in the event ahead of Australia's Jessica Gallagher.

That victory was enough to ensure England ended the first day of competition atop the medal tally, above the host nation.

Overall the 2018 Games will feature 38 para-athlete medal events across seven sports.

That's an increase of 73 per cent more medals for 45 per cent more athletes than the para-sports program in Glasgow in 2014.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg admitted there were disadvantages to the integration of para-sports.

"On one side we are doing the right thing and on the other there is some risk to it," Grevemberg said.

"And that is something we have recognised."

The other issue for a lot of the para-sport program is the small pool of nations competing in many events.

Only one of the competitors in either the men's or women's para-triathlon races on Saturday doesn't come from England or Australia.

First-world nations dominate many of the fields in the para-sport categories and Grevemberg admitted other regions could have been better represented on the Gold Coast.

"Some of the CGAs (Commonwealth Games Associations) and National Paralympic Committees, in getting their work together right, still needs some development," he said.

The 2018 Games also boast equal medals for men and women - another Commonwealth Games first.

That step too has resulted in controversy, with Australian boxer Taylah Robertson guaranteed a medal in the 51kg women's category before she even steps into the ring.

Robertson secured a first-round bye in the seven-athlete category and will advance straight to the semi-finals and a bronze medal at worst.

Even Thursday night's women's 4x100m freestyle relay, won by Australia in a world-record time, featured a field of just five national teams.

Olympic beach volleyball champion Natalie Cook said the decision to offer equal medals was laudable and would do more good for sport than bad.

"The stance they've made for it, is worth more than one of our boxers getting a bronze medal," Cook told AAP.

"If there was more competition, would they win a medal? We don't know but I think in future Games you will see that because they've now got a medal opportunity we should see the sport grow, we should see women's boxing improve.

"It's better to make a stand."