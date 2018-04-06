From barn to beach for Scot volleyballers

Pick the odd one out. Bondi, Copacabana, Coolangatta, a farmer's barn outside Edinburgh.

Three are among the world's most fabled beaches. The other is, yes, a barn in Scotland.

But they're all beach volleyball venues.

Scotland isn't exactly a natural fit for the sport and when the sand on its No.1 beach volleyball venue is frozen, the only option is to go indoors.

But where?

A friend of a friend of a friend had a chat to a local farmer who stepped in, trucked in some sand and let Scotland's finest use his barn, as long as he could still get his tractor in.

While the sand on Edinburgh's Portobello beach, and just about everything else in the area, froze in the UK's bitter winter, the warmth of the barn was crucial.

A few weeks later on a 27 degree day in Queensland, it paid off as Scotland's men's and women's team both had opening round wins on beach volleyball's Commonwealth Games debut at Coolangatta on Friday.

"We were training at the barn in the early morning and we were digging the cars out of the snow just to get along the road," said Robin Miedzybrodzki after he and Seain Cook beat Sri Lanka's pair.

"The farmer had to come along and he used his tractor to help us. But we got to that barn and we trained."

Coolangatta on a sunny Gold Coast day couldn't be further from Portobello, a few kilometres from Edinburgh's city centre on the shores of the chilly and murky Firth of Forth.

Even with the barn, Scotland's beach volleyballers have endured conditions few Australians would put up with at the beach.

"But days like this are what you train for and I wouldn't change it for the world. It feels like we've never trained in the cold and wind and rain," Lynne Beattie said after she partnered Melissa Coutts to a first round win over Grenada.

Around 500 devoted Scots play the sport on its wild and windy beaches, with a Scottish beach volleyball tour taking them on what sounds more like a golf circuit, with events at St Andrews, Troon and Broughty Ferry.

"It's a growing sport in Scotland ... but the weather doesn't lend itself naturally to the sport," Coutts said.