Aussies in Action on April 7

AAP /

Australians in action on Friday, April 7:

Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

TBC - mixed team quarter-final.

Basketball (Cairns Convention Centre)

21:00 - Australia v New Zealand: men's preliminary pool A.

Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)

17:00 - Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Grenada: women's preliminary pool A.

Boxing (Oxenford Studios)

12:32 - Jack Bowen: men's 56kg round of 16.

20:02 - Terry Nickolas: men's 69kg round of 16.

Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)

13:32 - Jacob Schmid, Matt Glaetzer, Patrick Constable: men's sprint qualifying (round of 16 from 14:23, quarter-finals from 15:05, semi-finals from 18:40, finals from 20:47).

14:08 - Brad Henderson (pilot: Tom Clarke): men's B&Vi sprint qualifying (semi-finals from 14:47, finals from 18:32).

15:21 - Cameron Meyer, Sam Welsford: men's 15km scratch race qualifying heat 1 (finals from 21:47)

16:10 - Leigh Howard: men's 15km scratch race qualifying heat 2 (finals from 21:47)

18:48 - Jessica Gallagher (pilot: Madison Janssen): women's B&Vi 1000m time trial final.

19:16 - Alexandra Manly, Amy Cure, Georgia Baker: women's 25km points race final.

19:59 - Kaarle McCulloch, Stephanie Morton: women's 500m time trial final.

Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

09:09 - Michael Mercieca, Michael Tone: men's individual all-around final.

16:41 - Australia (two athletes TBC): women's individual all-around final.

Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

16:30 - Australia v South Africa: men's preliminary pool A.

21:30 - Australia v Ghana: women's preliminary pool B.

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

09:00 - Karen Murphy v Catherine Beattie (Northern Ireland): women's singles section A, round 5, match 1 (quarter-finals from 19:30).

09:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Brunei Darussalam: men's triples section B, round 5, match 1 (quarter-finals from 16:00).

12:00 - Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Canada: men's pairs section A, round 5, match 1 (quarter-finals from 19:30).

12:00 - Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Malaysia: women's fours section A, round 5, match 1 (quarter-finals from 16:00).

16:00 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v New Zealand: mixed B2/B3 pairs section A, round 3, match 2.

19:30 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v England: open B6/B7/B8 triples section A, round 3, match 2.

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

12:30 - Donna Urquhart: women's singles quarter-final.

14:45 - Cameron Pilley: men's singles quarter-final 2.

TBC - Tamika Saxby (women's singles quarter-finals), Rex Hedrick (men's singles quarter-finals).

Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

10:31 - David Morgan, Grant Irvine: men's 200m butterfly heat 1 (final at 19:37).

10:40 - Georgia Bohl, Tessa Wallace: women's 200m breaststroke heat 1 (final at 21:09).

10:44 - Taylor McKeown: women's 200m breaststroke heat 2 (final at 21:09).

10:59 - Blake Cochrane, Timothy Disken, Timothy Hodge: men's SB8 100m breaststroke Heat 1 (final at 21:16).

11:05 - Paige Leonhardt: women's SM10 individual medley heat 1 (final at 21:33).

11:09 - Jasmine Greenwood, Katherine Downie: women's SM10 individual medley heat 2 (final at 21:33).

11:15 - Mitch Larkin: men's 50m backstroke heat 1 (semi-finals from 20:19).

11:17 - Zac Incerti: men's 50m backstroke heat 2 (semi-finals from 20:19).

11:19 - Benjamin Treffers: men's 50m backstroke heat 3 (semi-finals from 20:19).

11:30 - Holly Barratt: women's 50m butterfly heat 2 (semi-finals from 20:39).

11:31 - Madeline Groves: women's 50m butterfly heat 2 (semi-finals from 20:39).

11:33 - Cate Campbell: women's 50m butterfly heat 3 (semi-finals from 20:39).

11:49 - Jack Cartwright: men's 100m freestyle heat 6 (semi-finals from 20:59).

11:52 - Cameron McEvoy: men's 100m freestyle heat 7 (semi-finals from 20:59).

11:54 - Kyle Chalmers: men's 100m freestyle heat 8 (semi-finals from 20:59).

19:43 - women's 50m freestyle final.

19:48 - men's 100m breaststroke final.

20:03 - women's 100m backstroke final.

21:50 - women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)

TBC - Australia: men's team quarter-finals

Triathlon (Southport Broadwater Parklands)

09:31 - Bill Chaffey, Nic Beveridge, Scott Crowley: men's PTWC final.

09:31 - Emily Tapp, Sara Tait, Lauren Parker: women's PTWC final.

13:01 - Australia: mixed team relay final.

Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

09:30 - Francois Etoundi: men's 77kg final.

14:00 - Seen Lee: women's 63kg final.

18:30 - Boris Elesin: men's 85kg final.

