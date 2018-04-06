News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett
Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett

Aussies to face England in team squash

Sarah McPhee
AAP /

The Australian badminton squad's depth is expected to get a rigorous assessment in their next match against England as the home side eyes off a team spot in the Commonwealth Games quarter-finals.

Anthony Joe is the only player in the squad to drop a match so far, losing his singles clash to Uganda's Edwin Ekiring on Friday morning. Australia went on to win the tie 4-1.

Australia, who beat South Africa 5-0 on day one of the Games, will face an unbeaten England side which will include 2014 gold medal-winning mixed doubles couple Chris and Gabrielle Adcock on Friday night.

Back To Top