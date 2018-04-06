Aussie boxers continue winning Games start

Melbourne slugger Campbell Somerville has continued Australia's winning start to the Commonwealth Games boxing with a dominant victory in the 75kg division.

The rangy 21-year-old was all over Grenada's Joshua Redhead, who was left reeling by a fearsome left jab which prompted the referee to stop the contest midway through Friday afternoon's third round.

Redhead, who gave up 15cm on the 190cm Somerville, never looked in the fight and received standing eight-counts in every round.

It was far from pretty but Somerville's aggressive style paid dividends from the opening bell, ambushing Redhead with a flurry of wild swings.

"He was a bit of an awkward customer," Somerville told AAP.

"I was trying to take my time and stay composed but just found it pretty hard to get my range with him.

"You could even see with his corner - they wouldn't tuck in his shirt. It happened three or four times ... it was a stop-start fight which was a bit weird at times."

A tough opponent awaits on Sunday in Rio Olympics quarter-finalist Vikas Krishan of India.

But personal trainer Somerville is hoping his lanky frame and unconventional style can disrupt his opponent's rhythm.

"It definitely does help, having that height advantage," he said.

"I'm also a pretty unorthodox boxer. I try to have a really high workrate and high tempo. That, with my height, I think throws them off."

A former Australian youth champion, Somerville joins opening-day winners Harry Garside (60kg) and Terry Nickolas (69kg) in the round of 16.

Garside impressed on Thursday with a unanimous points victory over Glasgow bronze medallist and Ghanaian opening-ceremony flagbearer Abdul Omar.

Another Melbourne native, 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist Jack Bowen, has his opening bout on Saturday.