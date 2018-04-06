Aussie boys break Comm Games relay record in heats

Australia's 4x100m relay team has made a stunning statement ahead of the final, breaking the Commonwealth Games record in the heats.

James Magnussen, Cam McEvoy, James Roberts and Jack Cartwright combined to set the new Commonwealth mark of 3.12.72 on Friday morning on the Gold Coast.

The time was 0.72 faster than the record set in Glasgow and almost four seconds ahead of second-placed Scotland.

"That's great for the final tonight," McEvoy told Channel 7.

"Tonight we'll try to replicate what the girls did last night."

Magnussen said they had been inspired by the world record breaking Australian women's 4x100m relay gold on Thursday night.

"We had to back up the girls from last night somehow," Magnussen laughed.

The Aussies will benefit from the addition of Kyle Chalmers for the final, who also cruised into the 200m freestyle final.

The Olympic 100m freestyle champion also showed impressive pace out of the pool, rushing past media without speaking to stay focused on Friday night's 200m medal race and 4x100m freestyle relay final.

Just like his stirring Rio win, Chalmers waited until the final 50m to mow down early pace setter, South African superstar Chad le Clos, to win his heat in one minute, 47.10 seconds to qualify fourth fastest.

The final will also feature fellow Olympic champion Mack Horton (seventh fastest) - backing up from Thursday night's 400m gold - and fellow Australian Alex Graham (fifth).

Scotland's Duncan Scott was top qualifier in 1:46.62 with Olympic silver medallist le Clos sixth fastest.

Chalmers, 19, will weigh up whether to take the 200m seriously and push for a 100m-200m double at major events depending on success at his first Commonwealth Games.

Women's relay team members Cate Campbell, her sister Bronte Campbell and Shayna Jack all backed up to cruise into Friday night's 50m freestyle semi-finals.

Cate Campbell (24.24), her sister and teenager Jack were the top three qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Emily Seebohm is not backing herself to pull off an unprecedented third straight Commonwealth 100m backstroke title despite setting a new Games record in the heats.

Seebohm clocked 58.91 seconds to win her heat in a new Games mark, only to watch Canadian world record holder Kylie Masse (58.70) break it in the next race.

They are the top qualifiers for Friday night's semi-finals.

"I didn't expect it to stay very long. It will definitely be a battle to get a medal," Seebohm said.

And Clyde Lewis (4:17.25) was top qualifier for Friday night's 400m individual medley final with fellow Aussie Travis Mahoney seventh fastest.

