Aussie legend's brilliant one-of-a-kind Comm Games mullet

Alex Porter had a plan for the Commonwealth Games -- and it didn't necessarily involve winning a gold medal or setting a world record for Australia.

The 21-year-old from Adelaide did both of those things alongside Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford and Kelland O'Brien in the 4000m team pursuit on Thursday night.

But what got them there? Hard work and talent? According to Porter, it was his blond mullet.

"That's what I've been trying to convince these guys but they're not buying it," he told Channel 7 after taking out the gold.

While that might not be the case, the mullet does have a backstory.

Porter is already a two-time world champion despite only joining the path to elite cycling at 15.

After rising up the rankings and looking likely for a berth in Australia's squad for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, he set about making it special.

That's where the brilliant haircut came about.

"I actually decided it with my brother a few months ago," he said.

"We thought if I was going to the Comm Games, it's on the Gold Coast, so what better way to get in the Australian spirit than grow a mullet?"

SHOCKER: Kiwi cyclists disqualified over 'embarrassing' blunder

STUNNING LEG: Cate Campbell's insane feat in world-record swim

He's probably the only Australian in the nearly 500-strong team to don the classic do, so Porter has a message for his fellow competitors.

"I think it shows everyone needs a mullet, because you'll set a world record," he added.

Porter conceded on Friday the celebrations didn't go overboard, with some of his teammates still to race in the coming days.

He has nothing left on his calendar, however, and he'll spend the next week having some fun around the Gold Coast area.

WATCH: Ariarne Titmus's dad steals the show at Comm Games