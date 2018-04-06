Urquhart into Games squash quarter-finals

Australian squash star Donna Urquhart has kept her dream of Commonwealth Games gold alive with a gutsy five-game win over compatriot Christine Nunn to advance to the quarter-finals.

The world No.16 had to draw on all her fighting abilities after falling behind two sets-to-one on Friday to force a final game, before eventually prevailing 6-11 11-4 7-11 11-6 11-5.

Urquhart admitted being concerned about a tight start to the fifth game.

"It was point-for-point until five-all and I was trying really hard to get my nose in front," Urquhart said.

"I think it was at that point where I got the momentum going my way.

"If nothing else today, I gutsed it out."

Nunn, who is ranked 55th in the world, pushed her more-fancied rival early, taking advantage of Urquhart's uncharacteristic error-prone start.

But she overcame her frustrations and is now one win away from moving into the medal round.

"I didn't play as confidently as I would've liked to. All credit to Christine, she didn't let me, either. She went out volleying everything and really taking the game to me," she said.

Earlier on Friday, Australian men's No.1 Ryan Cuskelly withdrew from the singles after succumbing to a leg injury following his day-one win.

Cuskelly had moved into the round of 16 after beating Othneil Bailey of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines but has opted to focus on recovering to compete in the doubles next week.

Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley are ranked world No.1 in the doubles, however Cuskelly's exit leaves Pilley as Australia's next best hope of challenging for gold in the singles.

He joined Urquhart in advancing into the final eight with a straight sets win over Lewis Walters of Jamaica.

The news wasn't so good for Rex Hedrick and Tamika Saxby, who both lost their third round matches.