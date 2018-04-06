Commonwealth Games bum flasher outs self

The woman who went viral for accidentally exposing her bottom during Wednesday's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony hopes everyone had a "cracking" night.

Brisbane dancer Georgia Lear has taken to social media to reveal she was the woman in a purple dress whose bum went around the globe during a performance by singer Ricki-Lee Coulter.

"Last night I was feeling really bummed... butt that's all behind me now!" Ms Lear wrote on her Instagram page.

"I hope you all had a cracking good time watching the ceremony.

"Don't forget the camera adds 5kgs. Yes it was me!"

Ms Lear's mishap lit up social media during the ceremony with several labelling the event a "cracker of a show".