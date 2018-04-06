Dad steals the show as Titmus narrowly misses gold

Steve Titmus has been labelled a national hero after his awesome rollercoaster of emotions during daughter Ariarne's silver medal swim at the Commonwealth Games.

Ariarne, the 17-year-old rookie from Queensland, was just touched out at the wall by Canada's rising star Taylor Ruck in the women's 200m freestyle final on Thursday night.

And during the nail-biting race, father Steve was mic'd up by Channel Seven, and was the epitome of a nervous dad cheering his daughter towards gold.

"Come on Arnie, go Arnie!" he shouts as he rises to his feet and claps his daughter on.

"Go, keep going, faster, faster," he cries as his daughter surges home.

As Ariarne touches the wall, Steve jumps into the air in celebration, before realising she's just missed gold by the narrowest of margins.

"Wow!" he cries as his initial disappointment evaporates into immense pride for his daughter.

Steve Titmus is a national treasure. #GC2018 — Bryce Parker (@bryce_parker26) April 5, 2018

Steve titmus was equally as awesome go dad! — melwainwright (@melwainwright) April 5, 2018

That was fantastic television watching my old boss Steve Titmus cheering on his daughter Ariarne to her silver medal! Great stuff. Give the man a Logie! — Brent Costelloe (@brentcostelloe) April 5, 2018

@GC2018 ok Steve titmus get the best dad of the day award he was awesome — melwainwright (@melwainwright) April 5, 2018

Steve Titmus was my news director at WIN News Tasmania back in 2007. His reaction does not surprise me at all. He is a VERY excitable fella https://t.co/L778ibsiG7 — Roger Oldridge (@roger_oldridge) April 5, 2018

Did anyone else tear up as they watched Steve Titmus cheer for his superstar daughter? #GC2018 — Emma Stubbs (@emmajstubbs) April 5, 2018

Love this - Steve Titmus couldn’t actually stay in his seat! So much ❤️. We were there with you Ariarne + Steve. Congrats on the silver 🥈 #GC2018 #GC2018Swimming https://t.co/rwMPOpDJCl — Georgina Adcock (@GeorginaAdcock) April 5, 2018

Titmus won her heat to qualify fastest for the final ahead of compatriot Emma McKeon, who snared bronze.

But it was Ruck who stole the show and the gold, touching down in a new Commonwealth Games record time of one minute 54.81s - just hundredths of a second faster than Titmus.

"I can't complain, I didn't expect to go that fast," a circumspect Titmus said afterwards - content with her new PB time.

"I would have liked the gold but she (Ruck) was better than me tonight."

McKeon, who will now have to settle for a possible maximum of five golds at these Games - took out the bronze medal in one minute 56.26s.