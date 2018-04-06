Dad steals the show as Titmus narrowly misses gold

News

Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett
Ariarne, the 17-year-old rookie from Queensland, was just touched out at the wall by Canada's rising star Taylor Ruck in the women's 200m freestyle final on Thursday night.

GOLDEN GIRLS: Aussie women smash 4x100m relay world record

RETURN OF THE MACK: Horton emulates Thorpe to snap 16-year drought

WORLD RECORD: Men's team pursuit belt England to set new benchmark

And during the nail-biting race, father Steve was mic'd up by Channel Seven, and was the epitome of a nervous dad cheering his daughter towards gold.

"Come on Arnie, go Arnie!" he shouts as he rises to his feet and claps his daughter on.

What a legend! Image: Channel 7

"Go, keep going, faster, faster," he cries as his daughter surges home.

As Ariarne touches the wall, Steve jumps into the air in celebration, before realising she's just missed gold by the narrowest of margins.

"Wow!" he cries as his initial disappointment evaporates into immense pride for his daughter.







Titmus won her heat to qualify fastest for the final ahead of compatriot Emma McKeon, who snared bronze.

But it was Ruck who stole the show and the gold, touching down in a new Commonwealth Games record time of one minute 54.81s - just hundredths of a second faster than Titmus.

"I can't complain, I didn't expect to go that fast," a circumspect Titmus said afterwards - content with her new PB time.

Titmus, Ruck and McKeon. Image: Getty

"I would have liked the gold but she (Ruck) was better than me tonight."

McKeon, who will now have to settle for a possible maximum of five golds at these Games - took out the bronze medal in one minute 56.26s.

