Kiwi cyclists nail team sprint detail

Eliminating an accumulation of small mistakes has resulted in a golden pay-off for New Zealand's triumphant Commonwealth Games sprint trio.

Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins shrugged off recent indifferent form with a vengeance at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane on Thursday.

In the process, they defended the title they won four years ago in Glasgow and secured New Zealand's first gold medal of the Games.

The trio clocked 42.877 seconds - a new Games record - to beat Englishmen Ryan Owens, Philip Hindes and Joseph Truman by a healthy .670.

The only time the Kiwis have gone faster was with their silver medal-winning 42.542 effort at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The trio had a point to prove after a sub-par performance at last month's world championships in the Netherlands left them out of the medals for the first time in eight years.

"We showed we had the power and the speed but when it came to race day in Holland, each of us in our roles made small mistakes," Webster said.

"That was a really big learning for us because technically that's when we take time out of other teams - when we have good changeovers, we come off the line well, we have good body position.

The trio's sixth-place finish in Apeldoorn ruined their bid to win a third successive world title and to combine a world championship win with the Commonwealth Games title.

'It was always going to be a really hard thing to do, but we wanted it," Webster said.

"I think when we got to Holland we were trying to overreach a little bit too much. We were trying to come out too hard and making technical mistakes."

Most frustrating of all, the long-term teammates and close friends knew they had let each other down.

"When we came back, we had a sit down around the table and we had a big discussion," Webster said.

"Always when we race, we go out to race for each other. I'm lining up with Ethan, with Eddie to do my absolute best.

"My goal was to come out here and do myself and do my boys proud, and we absolutely did that tonight."