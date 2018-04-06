Games QF up for grabs in all-Aussie affair

Even in an individual sport, Donna Urquhart is all about the team.

Urquhart will meet Commonwealth Games debutante Christine Nunn in an all-Australian affair that headlines a critical day two of the squash on Friday.

All six Aussie single players - including day-one star Rex Hedrick - can go one step closer to advancing to a medal round after progressing through to quarter-final match-ups.

Despite the possibility of her medal dream being dashed by a compatriot, Urquhart is already taking solace in knowing that at least one local hope is guaranteed a spot in the final eight.

"I was watching her play and I was inspired by her win as well," Urquhart said.

"It's going to be good because no matter what we get another Aussie through to the next round. Christine's playing really well. I know we're both going to go out and give it our all tomorrow."

Urquhart, the world No.16, is desperate to finish on the podium after controversially missing out on a singles spot in Glasgow following a last-minute selection debacle.

Australia also haven't claimed a medal in the singles in the past two editions of the Games, with England's Nick Matthew and Malaysia's Nicol David dominating the event.

"There's a few of us not seeded to win medals in the singles but we're definitely capable of beating the people that are ranked above us and seeded ahead of us in there," Urquhart said.

"We've got nothing to lose as far as the seedings go and we're just going out there to our best and maybe this time around with the crowd behind us, we can make that happen."

A win for Australia's No.1 Ryan Cuskelly would set up a mouth-watering clash with Matthew.