Aussie swimmers dominate at Games

Fast-finisher Kyle Chalmers has also proved a fast learner to help inspire Australian swimmers to a night of utter Commonwealth Games domination.

Australians collected a whopping 14 medals at the Gold Coast pool on Friday: six golds, four silver and four bronze.

The tally is one of Australian swimming's most successful days in Commonwealth Games, first staged 88 years ago.

The locals banked one medal trifecta and two quinellas, with Chalmers winning two golds - in the 200m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay.

"Now I have to try and go home and sleep after not only an exciting night for me but for Australia," Chalmers said.

"We we won six gold medals which is unbelievable."

Emma McKeon (100m butterfly), Mitch Larkin (100m backstroke), Clyde Lewis (400m individual medley), the men's 4x100m freestyle relay and para-swimmer Tim Disken (S9 100m freestyle) all snared gold medals.

McKeon was part of the trifecta in her event with teammates Madeline Groves (silver) and Brianna Throssell (bronze).

"I didn't realise until I saw them celebrating as well, it kind of makes it a more memorable moment," McKeon said.

Chalmers' great mate Mack Horton completed a quinella in the 200m freestyle finals by taking the silver medal.

And Larkin's fellow backstroker Brad Woodward claimed silver in his event, while compatriot Leiston Pickett won 50m breaststroke bronze.

The stunning medal haul, in a span of less than three hours, thrilled Australian swimming head coach Jacco Verhaeren.

"This is what you hope for, all the guys swam out of their skin," Verhaeren said.

Chalmers and Horton set the triumphant tone early - and now both will reassess future programs after dipping toes into the 200m freestyle as an experiment.

Chalmers produced his trademark late surge to win - he was sixth at the halfway turn.

The Olympic 100m champion was rapt to share the Commonwealth glory with Horton, the Olympic 400m champion. The pair had struck a firm friendship after their Rio 2016 triumphs.

"It's super special," Horton said.

"Especially with Kyle, we became great mates in Rio when we both shared the gold so it's special to do it with him here in front of a home crowd."

Horton entered the Gold Coast also uncertain of his potential over 200m.

"This will make me reassess my whole event structure," he said.

Para-swimmer gold medallist Disken's teammate Brenden Hall won a bronze in the same race while Australia claimed more silver and bronze in the women's S9 100m backstroke final courtesy of Ellie Cole and Ashleigh McDonnell.