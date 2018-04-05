News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal

Aussie girls smash world record for relay gold

Laine Clark
AAP /

At first, Cate Campbell thought the worst.

0506_Larkin
1:39

Mitch Larkin wins gold in 100m backstroke
0406_keirin
2:12

Matt Glaetzer wins gold in men's keirin cycling
0406-WomensSprintGold
0:57

Stephanie Morton wins gold in women's sprint cycling
0506_WomensSprint
1:01

Kaarle McCulloch wins bronze in women's sprint cycling
0506_S9100
0:28

Australia take gold, bronze in S9 100m freestyle
0406_Weights
1:23

Tia-Clair Toomey wins gold in women's weightlifting
0506_200mfreestyle
0:49

Kyle Chalmers wins Australia's 100th Commonwealth Games gold
0406_1800_BRI-Queen
0:34

Girl who handed Queen Comm Games baton message appeals for lost toy bear
0406_1800_BRI-CommGamesTourism
1:46

Gold Coast not benefiting from Commonwealth Games tourism
Katie Archibald sets new Comm Games record
1:05

Katie Archibald sets new Comm Games record
Comm Games record No.2: Rebecca Wiasak
0:27

Comm Games record No.2: Rebecca Wiasak
Aussie rocks opponent with thunderous jab
0:29

Aussie rocks opponent with thunderous jab
 

The crowd was only getting louder as she neared the finish anchoring Australia's 4x100m freestyle really team at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Thursday night.

And for Campbell that could only mean one thing - her rivals were closing in.

Instead daylight was second as the Gold Coast crowd went nuts celebrating Campbell sealing Australia's relay gold in a new world record.

Remarkably Campbell, sister Bronte, Emma McKeon and newcomer Shayna Jack combined to shave 0.6 seconds of the previous world-best mark, set when they won Rio gold.

"It's the first time I have ever heard the crowd while swimming," former world champion Campbell said.

What an unbelievable effort from the Aussie women! Pic: Getty

"I could hear them roaring coming down the last 25m and thought 'gees someone is doing something special, I think I am being caught'.

"But it was us catching the world record line."

Not that it sunk in at first.

"I thought 'wow the crowd is going nuts, they didn't go this nuts when Mack (Horton) won his (400m freestyle) gold, we must have done something'," Campbell laughed.

"I turned around and it was a world record (on the big screen).

"World records are so hard to come by these days.

"To have four girls swimming the fastest ever is a pretty special event, it's pretty rare."

Then again, Campbell should be getting used to it.

Two years ago it was Campbell who anchored Australia's world record effort to claim Rio gold.

"We just keep doing it," she laughed.

"But every time we do it I say 'that's locked away, we are not seeing that for many years'.

"But it seems every two years there's a pattern and we keep breaking it."

It was a triumphant return for Campbell who took 2017 off to deal with a disappointing 100m sixth placing at Rio.

"To come back from a year off and be the best in the world at something is a pretty special moment," said Campbell, who clocked an astonishing 51 seconds flat for her anchor leg.

"I will take a couple of breaths and appreciate it."

The Australian women's 4x100m relay team were last beaten at a Commonwealth Games in 1994.

And with Campbell back to her best, that doesn't look like changing any time soon.

Back To Top