News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal

Morton, McCulloch win team sprint gold

Vince Rugari
AAP /

Australian duo Stephanie Morton and Kaarle McCulloch have beaten New Zealand to win track cycling gold in the women's team sprint.

0506_Larkin
1:39

Mitch Larkin wins gold in 100m backstroke
0406_keirin
2:12

Matt Glaetzer wins gold in men's keirin cycling
0406-WomensSprintGold
0:57

Stephanie Morton wins gold in women's sprint cycling
0506_WomensSprint
1:01

Kaarle McCulloch wins bronze in women's sprint cycling
0506_S9100
0:28

Australia take gold, bronze in S9 100m freestyle
0406_Weights
1:23

Tia-Clair Toomey wins gold in women's weightlifting
0506_200mfreestyle
0:49

Kyle Chalmers wins Australia's 100th Commonwealth Games gold
0406_1800_BRI-Queen
0:34

Girl who handed Queen Comm Games baton message appeals for lost toy bear
0406_1800_BRI-CommGamesTourism
1:46

Gold Coast not benefiting from Commonwealth Games tourism
Katie Archibald sets new Comm Games record
1:05

Katie Archibald sets new Comm Games record
Comm Games record No.2: Rebecca Wiasak
0:27

Comm Games record No.2: Rebecca Wiasak
Aussie rocks opponent with thunderous jab
0:29

Aussie rocks opponent with thunderous jab
 

The pair finished in 32.488 seconds, more than half a second ahead of Kiwi duo Emma Cumming and Natasha Hansen at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane.

The event was not part of the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow but Australia prevailed the last time it was held at Delhi 2010.

GOLDEN GIRLS: Aussie women smash 4x100m relay world record

RETURN OF THE MACK: Horton emulates Thorpe to snap 16-year drought

WORLD RECORD: Men's team pursuit belt England to set new benchmark

McCullough and Meares set a Games record on that occasion but it was shattered on Thursday night by the country's new sprint pairing.

"We're stoked. That's what we came here for, to smash our own record, and we got it pretty convincingly," Morton said.

"We're the fastest team sprint Australia's ever had."

While many see Morton as the direct successor to Meares, she is confidently stepping out of the shadow of the retired sprint great.

The 27-year-old South Australian now has her second Commonwealth gold medal, having beaten Meares in the team sprint in Glasgow.

McCulloch said she felt nearly invincible with Morton alongside her.

"We've actually almost won every time we've stepped out onto the track together," she said.

"To be able to go from Anna as a team sprint partner to Steph and really just make some history has been really awesome.

"I'm looking forward to Tokyo (Olympics) and beyond."

Back To Top