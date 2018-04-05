Teen star Titmus cruelly denied gold in thrilling final

Teenager Ariarne Titmus has been sensationally pipped at the finish line of the women's 200m freestyle final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The 17-year-old schoolgirl was the sentimental favourite to take out the event but it was Canada's Taylor Ruck who spoiled the party for the home town girl.

Titmus won her heat to qualify fastest for the final ahead of compatriot Emma McKeon, who was competing for an incredible six gold medals at the Games.

But it was Ruck who stole the show and the gold, touching down in a new Commonwealth Games record time of one minute 54.81s - just hundredths of a second faster than Titmus.

"I can't complain, I didn't expect to go that fast," a circumspect Titmus said afterwards - content with her new PB time.

"I would have liked the gold but she (Ruck) was better than me tonight."

McKeon, who will now have to settle for a possible maximum of five golds at these Games - took out the bronze medal in one minute 56.26s.

Earlier, Mack Horton became the first man since Ian Thorpe in 2002 to claim Comm Games gold in the 400m freestyle.