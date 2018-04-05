News

Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Teen star Titmus cruelly denied gold in thrilling final

7Sport /

Teenager Ariarne Titmus has been sensationally pipped at the finish line of the women's 200m freestyle final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Mitch Larkin wins gold in 100m backstroke
Matt Glaetzer wins gold in men's keirin cycling
Stephanie Morton wins gold in women's sprint cycling
Kaarle McCulloch wins bronze in women's sprint cycling
Australia take gold, bronze in S9 100m freestyle
Tia-Clair Toomey wins gold in women's weightlifting
Kyle Chalmers wins Australia's 100th Commonwealth Games gold
Girl who handed Queen Comm Games baton message appeals for lost toy bear
Gold Coast not benefiting from Commonwealth Games tourism
Katie Archibald sets new Comm Games record
Comm Games record No.2: Rebecca Wiasak
The 17-year-old schoolgirl was the sentimental favourite to take out the event but it was Canada's Taylor Ruck who spoiled the party for the home town girl.

GOLDEN GIRLS: Aussie women smash 4x100m relay world record

RETURN OF THE MACK: Horton emulates Thorpe to snap 16-year drought

WORLD RECORD: Men's team pursuit belt England to set new benchmark

Titmus won her heat to qualify fastest for the final ahead of compatriot Emma McKeon, who was competing for an incredible six gold medals at the Games.

But it was Ruck who stole the show and the gold, touching down in a new Commonwealth Games record time of one minute 54.81s - just hundredths of a second faster than Titmus.

"I can't complain, I didn't expect to go that fast," a circumspect Titmus said afterwards - content with her new PB time.

"I would have liked the gold but she (Ruck) was better than me tonight."

McKeon, who will now have to settle for a possible maximum of five golds at these Games - took out the bronze medal in one minute 56.26s.

Earlier, Mack Horton became the first man since Ian Thorpe in 2002 to claim Comm Games gold in the 400m freestyle.

