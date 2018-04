Australian para-swimmers Liam Schluter and Daniel Fox have won medals in the men's S14 200m freestyle at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Australians claimed the minor medals in Thursday night's final with Schluter winning silver and Fox the bronze in a race won in a world record time by England's Thomas Hamer.

Hamer sliced three-hundredths of a second of his previous world best mark in the event, while another Australian, Mitchell Kilduff, finished fourth.