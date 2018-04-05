Horton wins 400m freestyle gold

Australian swimmer Mack Horton has won the gold medal in the men's 400m freestyle at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Fellow Australian Jack McLoughlin claimed the silver medal in Thursday night's final with England's James Guy third.

Horton, the Olympic champion in the event, took the lead in the last 100m to win from McLoughlin, a 23-year-old from Brisbane making his Commonwealth Games debut.

Another Australian, David McKeon, finished sixth after admitting before the final he was hampered by a shoulder injury.

Horton's victory delivered Australia its first swimming gold medal at the Gold Coast Games.

The 21-year-old Victorian's freshly minted Commonwealth medal follows his 400m freestyle gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.