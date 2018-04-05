Hockeyroos survive Canada scare at Games

Hockeyroos star Jodie Kenny has put her team on notice after surviving an almighty scare from Canada to claim an unconvincing 1-0 win in their opening pool match of the Commonwealth Games.

Kenny, who took a break following the Rio Olympics to start a family, celebrated her return in style with the solitary goal at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

Her second-quarter penalty stroke was the difference against the 15th-ranked Canadians, who also had to overcome yellow cards in the second half as well as two injuries.

The fifth-ranked Australians, vying for their fourth straight Commonwealth gold medal, also needed two last-ditch saves from veteran goalkeeper Rachael Lynch to steal the win.

"I definitely didn't think it was going to be a 1-0 win at the time I scored. Definitely it was nice to slot that one when we had the opportunity," Kenny told AAP after the match.

"It would've been nice to win by a few more but we blew some cobwebs out first game and need to be ready to come out firing in the next one.

"We need to be better."

The only genuine chance in a subdued first quarter fell to a runaway Emily Hurtz in the third minute, but she dragged her touch wide and failed to get her shot on target.

The action picked up in the second, when an injury to Canadian defender Rachel Donohoe forced play to stop for almost five minutes as she was stretchered from the field.

The break seemingly spurred the hosts into action, with Brooke Peris green-carded for a body shot.

Australia turned the screws towards halftime and converted their pressure into their first penalty corner, and Kenny's flick drew a penalty stroke for a defender using her body to prevent a goal.

Kenny thundered her stroke into the top left corner.

The Hockeyroos picked up the tempo after the main break, with Stephanie Kershaw and Savannah Fitzpatrick twice drawing strong saves from Canadian goalkeeper Kaitlyn Williams.

And her efforts were matched by counterpart Rachael Lynch, who prevented Stephanie Norlander in a one-on-one chance.

But a stubborn Canada refused to go away and had all the momentum in the final term as they pushed for an equaliser with two penalty corners, including a dramatic video referral.

But Australia held on and will hope to find rhythm in their next pool match against Ghana on Saturday.