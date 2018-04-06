News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal

Welsh 11-year-old wins first Comm Games match

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

Eleven-year-old Anna Hursey has a taste for Commonwealth Games victory, but don't expect the Welsh table tennis prodigy to go too hard on the celebrations.

0506_Larkin
1:39

Mitch Larkin wins gold in 100m backstroke
0406_keirin
2:12

Matt Glaetzer wins gold in men's keirin cycling
0406-WomensSprintGold
0:57

Stephanie Morton wins gold in women's sprint cycling
0506_WomensSprint
1:01

Kaarle McCulloch wins bronze in women's sprint cycling
0506_S9100
0:28

Australia take gold, bronze in S9 100m freestyle
0406_Weights
1:23

Tia-Clair Toomey wins gold in women's weightlifting
0506_200mfreestyle
0:49

Kyle Chalmers wins Australia's 100th Commonwealth Games gold
0406_1800_BRI-Queen
0:34

Girl who handed Queen Comm Games baton message appeals for lost toy bear
0406_1800_BRI-CommGamesTourism
1:46

Gold Coast not benefiting from Commonwealth Games tourism
Katie Archibald sets new Comm Games record
1:05

Katie Archibald sets new Comm Games record
Comm Games record No.2: Rebecca Wiasak
0:27

Comm Games record No.2: Rebecca Wiasak
Aussie rocks opponent with thunderous jab
0:29

Aussie rocks opponent with thunderous jab
 

Hursey, the youngest athlete at the Games, partnered with Charlotte Carey on Thursday to claim a 3-2 win over Indian pair Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das in the preliminary rounds of the team competition.

Standing at 155cm and weighing 45kg, Hursey showed she also boasts a surprisingly fearsome forehand, delighting the fascinated Gold Coast crowd with several big winners.

With India eventually claiming the best-of-five meeting 3-1, Hursey was whisked away from waiting media without taking questions.

Doubles partner Carey, 21, soon stepped in to fill the breach and answer the burning question: what's it like having a teammate who's still in primary school?

"Obviously she's 11, so she needs to go to bed a bit earlier than us," Carey said.

Hursey is impressing her team, and seemingly her rivals. Pic: Getty

"We need to try and stop her from drinking about 12 Powerades that are just hanging around in the fridges for free.

"It's like having our own child here a little bit sometimes."

Life in the athletes' village -- often party central -- is a little different for Hursey, whose Chinese-born mother Phoebe acts as her chaperone.

Keen to ensure she has some fun outside of competition, Carey's teammates have taken the Mandarin-speaking youngster under their wing.

"To be honest, you would never think she's 11," Carey said.

"Sometimes we have to be a bit careful what we're talking about because you forget that she's so young.

"She's a good player and obviously it's nice that she's bringing a lot of attention to table tennis."

Wales will play their second preliminary match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Australia's team started their campaign brightly with wins against Canada and Mauritius, highlighted by Tracey Feng and Miao Miao's epic five-game victories over their Canadian opponents.

Back To Top