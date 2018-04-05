Marathon-man Hedrick stars for Aussies

Commonwealth Games debutant Rex Hedrick has stolen the show from his higher-ranked Australian teammates by surviving almost two hours across two wins on a marathon day one of the squash.

Hedrick was forced to fight back from two sets to one down to claim a 13-11 6-11 8-11 11-6 12-10 five-set thriller against Eain Yow Ng from Malaysia in 86 minutes earlier on Thursday.

Then the 29-year-old battled through cramps to back up the effort with an easier 11-4 11-2 11-3 win over Sunil Seth from Guyuna later in the night.

Hedrick's fighting effort completed a perfect day for the Australians, with all six competitors advancing through to the round of 16, including top-ranked Ryan Cuskelly and Donna Urquhart.

But it was Hedrick who starred, and later admitted to needing to draw inspiration from the Oxenford Studios crowd during his earlier match before overcoming cramps later in the day.

"I was quite concerned actually, because when I was cooling down, I felt a bit of cramp coming on so I made sure I had a lot of Powerades, salt tablets," Hedrick said.

"I was a bit apprehensive. I wasn't sure how I was going to go. You've got to throw yourself in it and see what happens. This morning was my limit but there was a bit of intensity in the matches."

The victory over Ng comes four months after losing to the Malaysian in the Australian Open semi-final.

In other matches No.1 Ryan Cuskelly moved into the round of 16 with an easy win over Othneil Bailey from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Another Games rookie, Christine Nunn, gave Australia its first success on Thursday when she beat Dianne Kellas of Malta 11-3 11-3 11-2.

Her victory sets up an all-Australian round 16 clash against Urquhart, who made short work of her match against Faiza Zafar from Pakistan with a straight sets win.

Tamika Saxby also progressed after beating Eilidh Bridgeman of the Cayman Islands 11-4 11-2 11-1, while Cameron Pilley went through with a straight sets win over Ernest Jombla.

Men's top seed Nick Matthew of England, as well as women's favourite Laura Massaro, also won.