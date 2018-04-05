Brownlees miss medals on rare bad day

Terrible triathlon days are rare for England's invincible Brownlee brothers but day one of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games was one of their worst.

For the first time since before the London Olympics in 2012, a Games triathlon podium was without a Brownlee.

Double Olympic gold medallist and Commonwealth champion Alistair faded badly to finish 10th on Thursday, while his understudy Jonny also fell off the leading pack to come seventh, more than half a minute behind South African gold medallist Henri Schoeman.

Jonny, who has followed his big brother home to pick up Olympic bronze and silver and a Commonwealth silver over the past six years, knew they'd struggle after injuries marred both their preparations.

"It was pretty terrible today," Jonny said.

"At the start of the day I didn't feel great ... I felt weak in the swim .. I'm normally stronger on the bike ... I started running and felt 'oh dear, I'm in trouble here'."

Alistair recovered well from hip surgery last year with a win in Dubai in February but a calf muscle has restricted his running since.

After leading out of the swim and bike legs, he recorded the 11th fastest 5km run, quickly finding himself in unfamiliar territory among the also rans.

"I knew I was going to struggle on the run," he said.

"I've only run a handful of times for the last month.

"I've had a lot of luck over the years, just ran out of it today."

Jonny, who was alongside Alistair in the lead pack as they climbed off their bikes, said he wasn't surprised when he passed his brother early in the run leg.

"I know what training he's done, he knows what training he's done," he said.

"He's done as much running in the last month that most people do in a week."

But Jonny has also been restricted by leg injuries, missing around six weeks of training since January and also faded to leave the family without an Olympic or Commonwealth medal for the first time since they started competing internationally.

They still have a chance to collect a medal in the mixed relay on Saturday.