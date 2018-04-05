World record brutally snatched from Aussie cyclist

Australian cyclist Jessica Gallagher barely had a moment to soak in her new cycling world record at the Commonwealth Games before it was brutally snatched away.

The Aussie para-cyclist bettered her own mark after setting a scorching pace with a 10.954 ride during tandem sprint qualifying at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome.

Sadly for the home town hope, the new world mark lasted only a matter of minutes as England's Sophie Thornhill immediately lowered the mark after coming in at 10.609 seconds.

Both smashed the previous record of 11.045, set by Gallagher and pilot Madi Janssen two years ago, creating a brilliant rematch on Thursday night to decide track cycling's first medal.

Watch Thorhill break Gallagher's world record in the video below.

"They're a quality team and we knew we were going to be up for some stiff competition," Gallagher said of Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott.

"Unfortunately they went a little bit quicker but tonight it's all about tactics in the sprint rounds."

With no times recorded in the cat and mouse gold medal ride-off, Gallagher admitted it would be tough knowing her world record was gone for now.

But for an athlete who already holds bronze medals in both Winter and Summer Paralympic Games, the 32-year-old says she'll settle for the gold.

"Qualifying is about getting the job done and we got through to the gold medal ride-off and that's the most important thing," she said.

"It's a phenomenal track; it's fast, really. It moves well for sprinting and it means fast action, so it's great."

"(Tonight) it's more about the head-to-head racing. We're disappointed we've lost the world record but we'll put that behind us and move forwards."

With AAP