Lemanis upbeat about revamped Games squad

His squad has been decimated by injury and unavailability, but Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis is not letting it dampen his mood heading into the Commonwealth Games.

Already denied the nation's top level basketball talent due to NBA and European club commitments, Lemanis was forced into another late reshuffle on the eve of the Games.

Mitch Creek's decision to take up on offer to play in Germany cost Lemanis his most consistent player, while Matt Hodgson's knee injury has left the Boomers with just one true big man heading into Friday night's opening game against Canada in Cairns.

Still Lemanis remains upbeat, which may say more about a Commonwealth opponents Australia's men should prove too good for.

"They're just a wonderful group of guys to work with," Lemanis said.

"This is my first time experiencing a competition like this on home soil, so I'm looking forward to the experience.

"There is a core group that has gone through the World Cup qualification process, and we won the Asia Cup in July last year.

"Every time we get together with this group it's just so refreshing with the attitude of doing what's in the best interests of the team."

Lemanis has had to reshape his plans, with neither Creek nor Hodgson replaced with a like-for-like player.

Creek, who plays both forward positions, was replaced by point guard Mitch Norton, while forward Lucas Walker came in for centre Hodgson.

Norton's inclusion should see Jason Cadee spend more time a shooting guard rather than as chief playmaker, while the return of NBL finals MVP Chris Goulding to the national team could not have come at a better time given his ability to rack up big points.

With the two pools for both the men's and women's basketball competitions weighted to put the stronger teams in the same pool, the Boomers should have little trouble qualifying for the semi-finals - even if they do stumble to a surprise early loss.

The top two teams from pool A - which features Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Nigeria - progress straight through to the semi-finals, while the bottom two teams get a second chance against the two highest placed teams from the weaker pool B.