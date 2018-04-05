Aussie duo win first Games boxing bouts

News

Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Michael Ramsey
AAP /

Melbourne youngster Harry Garside has pulled off an upset in his first bout to complete a perfect start to Australia's Commonwealth Games boxing campaign.

Garside on Thursday evening clinched a unanimous points victory over Glasgow Games flyweight bronze medallist Abdul Omar to advance to the round of 16 in the 60kg divsion.

The 20-year-old was too good for Ghana's opening-ceremony flagbearer, who also represented his nation at the Rio Olympics.

Adelaide's Terry Nickolas earlier advanced in the 69kg category, downing Bahamas opponent Carl Hield in a unanimous points decision.

The 25-year-old will face Swaziland's Thabiso Selby Dlamini on Saturday night in a bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Garside's next bout comes on Monday evening when he meets 18-year-old Namibian Tryagain Ndevelo.

"(Omar) was a very tricky customer ... he was throwing his head around a little and a bit rough sometimes," Garside told AAP.

"I didn't box the best or as sharp as I wanted to but it's good to get that one out of the way and not be too marked-up with four fights to go.

"He was a lot stronger than me but I was sort of just relying on skill, speed and timing to get me over the line."

A plumber by trade, Garside is one of eight members of the 13-strong combined men's and women's squad aged 22 or younger.

The youngest of the lot, 19-year-old Taylah Robertson, already has a guaranteed bronze medal - she scored a bye in Tuesday night's draw which propelled her into the semi-finals of the seven-strong 51kg division.

Garside is hopeful it's the first of many medals.

"We've got a very, very young team ... (but) we've done a lot of travel together and we bond very well and push each other to the limit," he said.

"I think we're very capable of bringing home numerous medals."

