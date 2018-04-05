News

Camilla wasn't bored, just 'tired'

Matt Encarnacion
AAP /

Commonwealth Games officials have hit back at suggestions Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was bored during Wednesday's opening ceremony, saying she was simply tired.

Camilla has been criticised for reading a magazine during a speech by Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie at Cararra Stadium.

FULL WRAP: Aussie swimmers set early pace on the Gold Coast

But Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin has angrily refuted the claims and pointed to the royal couple's packed program following their arrival in Brisbane earlier that day.

"She was absolutely shattered. She was jet-lagged. She just got off the plane in the morning, it was full duty right through," Martin said on Thursday.

Prince Charles and Camilla watch the opening ceremony unfold. Pic: Getty

"The only time she got a break was when she sat in the car from Brisbane to here. Then she got 20 minutes to change before she went to another reception and straight to the ceremony.

"When you're back-to-back like that, coming off a long haul flight ... she literally hates flying, she really does. She hates it. She really wanted to go to sleep."

Martin is adamant Camilla enjoyed the festivities.

"I didn't see her facial expressions but the comments between the Duchess and Charles and myself, she was asking questions all the time. They both enjoyed it," she said.

Told the royal couple had in fact arrived from Wagga Wagga after spending time in regional NSW, Martin said: "She's still coming off a long haul flight."

Beattie also insisted the royal couple were enthusiastic during the night, where Prince Charles officially opened the Games with a message from his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

"I didn't obviously see what you're referring to but she was enthusiastic in any dealing I had with her and was really positive," Beattie said.

Hockey star Mark Knowles flew the flag proudly for Australia. Pic: Getty

