World champion 'gutted' over controversial disqualification
World champion 'gutted' over controversial disqualification

7Sport /

England's world champion swimmer Ben Proud says he's gutted to lose his appeal after being disqualified at the Commonwealth Games.

Proud was disqualified for movement on the starting blocks ahead of his 50m butterfly heat on Thursday.

FULL WRAP: Aussie swimmers set early pace on the Gold Coast

PEARSON OUT: Champion's camp defends delay on announcement

The Englishman, who is also the reigning Commonwealth 50m 'fly and 50m freestyle champion, won the heat by nearly a body length - and in the fastest heats time - but was disqualified post-race.

Proud challenged the decision but the disqualification was upheld by an independent appeals board.

"I am in the shape of my life and am gutted to miss out on the opportunity to show what I can do," Proud said.

Proud blamed over-eagerness in wanting to make an early impression at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

"Coming into the competition there is always apprehension ahead of the first race," he said.

"With (thousands of) fans in the crowd, I wanted to give them something to cheer about by delivering a fast time.

"Unfortunately before the start signal I was judged to have moved my leg and the referee deemed this enough for a disqualification.

"I really wanted to come into the competition to retain both my titles and to have that opportunity taken away in the first heat is heartbreaking."

Commentators and even Proud's rivals were sympathetic.

"Wow," a shocked Ian Thorpe exclaimed in commentary for Channel 7.

"He looked like he was into the water fast ... It's the slightest of movement. Slight movement. Wouldn't have been advantageous in any way."

Proud was shattered after officials believed he rocked back on the blocks. Pic: Channel 7

"That is a shame for the competition," Australian swim coach Jacco Verhaeren said.

"It's not the same (without Proud) because he showed a world class time there but rules are rules."

South Africa's Chad le Clos finished second to Proud but ended being the fastest qualifier for Thursday night's semi-finals.

"I would prefer to have Ben in the race and come second to somebody who is competitive with me," le Clos said.

Proud had been expected to help spearhead England's quest to topple Australia's No.1 ranking in the Commonwealth pool.

Canada was the last team to eclipse Australia in a Commonwealth pool medal tally, back in 1978.

With AAP

Back To Top